Before Sunrise director Richard Linklater gets career crown

Richard Linklater will receive the Career Achievement Award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

The acclaimed American director, 65, is set to be presented with the Golden Eye in recognition of his contribution to cinema and will accept the honour in person on September 28 at Filmpodium Zürich, where the festival is also staging an extensive retrospective of his work in collaboration with Filmpodium Zürich and the Cinémathèque Suisse.

The award celebrates a career spanning more than three decades, during which Richard has become one of the defining voices of American independent filmmaking through films including Boyhood, the Before trilogy and Dazed and Confused. The festival will also host a public masterclass, allowing audiences to hear directly from the filmmaker about his approach to storytelling.

Zurich Film Festival bosses described Richard as “one of the most influential auteur filmmakers of American independent cinema”, adding he was “a director whose works, including the Before trilogy and Boyhood, have redefined cinema and shaped an entire generation”.

The recognition comes as Richard continues to enjoy critical acclaim for his recent projects, including Hit Man and Nouvelle Vague.

His reputation remains closely tied to some of the most celebrated films of the modern era, particularly Boyhood, which was filmed over 12 years using the same cast, and the romantic Before trilogy starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

Christian Jungen, CEO of the Zurich Film Festival, said: “Richard Linklater is one of the most visionary and formative directors of American independent cinema.

“Through naturalistic dialogue and scenes that feel plucked straight from life, he holds up a mirror to our times and regularly brings out the very best in his actors.

“He is also the director of my absolute favorite film, Before Sunrise, thanks to which I met my wife. I am therefore especially delighted to welcome him to Zurich and to share with our audiences the films that have moved me for so many years.”

Richard first emerged as a leading figure in independent cinema with Slacker in 1991 before following it with Dazed and Confused in 1993.

He went on to direct the Silver Bear-winning Before Sunrise in 1995, followed by its sequels Before Sunset in 2004 and Before Midnight in 2013.

His body of work also includes the animated features Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, as well as the Jack Black comedy School of Rock, which remains one of his most commercially successful films.

Boyhood, released in 2014, earned widespread acclaim and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture after documenting the life of its central character over more than a decade of filming.

Responding to his latest filmmaking tribute, Richard said: “I am truly honoured to receive the Career Achievement Award from the Zurich Film Festival.”

He added: “When Christian and I met at the Golden Globes, I mentioned I’ve always wanted to attend one day and now seemed like the right time.

“I’m delighted that this award is the occasion that brings me there, and I very much look forward to celebrating with the European audience that has meant so much to me throughout my career.”