Reacher star joins all-singing animation adventure

Ansel Elgort is leading a star-studded cast of voice talent for the upcoming animated feature Groove Tails.

The film, which is currently in production and is expected to complete animation in the fourth quarter of 2026, will be introduced to buyers and members of the international animation industry at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and is a music-driven family adventure from Imprint Entertainment and filmmaker Bob Logan.

Produced by the team behind the Twilight franchise, Groove Tails is based on a screenplay by Johnny Mack and follows a young mouse determined to become a world-famous dancer despite opposition from his father.

Set in New York, the story centres on a group of unlikely companions who must discover their own talents while fighting to save the place they call home.

Joining Ansel, 32, in the ensemble are Halle Bailey, Ludacris, Alan Ritchson, J.B. Smoove, CeeLo Green and singer and actress Agnez Mo.

The casting announcement brings together performers known for some of the biggest film, television and music projects of recent years.

Ansel remains best known for his starring roles in Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars, while Halle earned global recognition as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and recently appeared in The Color Purple.

Bob Logan, whose credits include The Lego Ninjago Movie and The Croods: A New Age, said: “Groove Tails is a celebration of individuality, perseverance and the universal language of music.

“We’ve assembled an extraordinary cast that brings incredible energy, humor and heart to these characters. This is the kind of movie audiences of all ages can enjoy together.”

The film is being produced by Oscar-winning producer Maryann Garger and Michael Becker, founder of Imprint Entertainment.

Maryann won acclaim for If Anything Happens, I Love You, while her recent work has included Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Executive producers on the project include Jeff Elliott, Mary Aloe, Gilian Hormel, Jeff Gum, Graham Chan and Alan.

Speaking about the vision for the film, Maryann and Michael said: “From the beginning, our goal was to create a film that blends high-voltage, magnetic entertainment with the emotional resonance of a classic family adventure, delivered with flawless, premium artistry.”

J.B., known for Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mapleworth Murders, and CeeLo, whose voice work includes Hotel Transylvania, round out a cast combining established Hollywood names with internationally recognised music stars. According to producers, Groove Tails is designed as a four-quadrant animated feature with music and dance at its heart, combining comedy, adventure and family themes as its characters search for their own rhythm while protecting their community.