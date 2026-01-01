Daveigh Chase's former manager claims GoFundMe 'not going toward any expenses for Daveigh'

Daveigh Chase's former manager has asked people not to donate to the GoFundMe set up in the actress's name.

The Lilo and Stitch actress died on June 17 after health complications.

Now John Ryan, who managed Chase, has asked fans not to give to the fundraiser created by her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez.

"Daveigh's estate has plenty of means to pay for the cremation," he said in a statement. "That GoFundMe is not going toward ANY expenses for Daveigh. Myself, her father, her uncle and all of us close friends who knew her for decades are encouraging people not to donate to this page. This man making these claims brought her into the hospital in terrible condition and didn't let any of the family know until she passed so he can control the dialogue."

He added that Chase's family is dealing with the funeral arrangements and costs, and that Hernandez was "using our friend's tragic passing to get a few bucks for he and his family," urging fans to "report the page and not donate."

"There are no medical bills to be paid or funeral expenses...," he told Deadline. "Myself and the family are sickened at the condition she was in before she passed. This guy's trying to make it look like a Romeo and Juliet situation to benefit his own pockets. This is so sad. Daveigh was the sweetest girl who mixed up with the wrong crowd."

On the GoFundMe, Hernandez claimed that Chase contracted meningitis and "several serious blood infections" before her condition eventually became "critical."