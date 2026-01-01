Jim Carrey to return for The Grinch sequel

A Grinch sequel is in the works, with Jim Carrey and director Ron Howard set to return.

Variety reports that Universal and Imagine Entertainment are developing a sequel to 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the family hit film that earned more than $350 million (£265 million) at the box office.

Carrey, who starred as the Grinch, will reprise the role, should the project come to fruition.

Carrey was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s and early 2000s, but has been selective about his projects in recent years. He is currently set to return to his role as Dr Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

The Mask star has said in the past that he'd be open to returning as the Grinch, although he noted that the intensive makeup process on the first film was off-putting.

"Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch," Carrey told ComicBook.com in 2024. "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world."

How the Grinch Stole Christmas also starred a young Taylor Momsen, who has since retired from acting and is focusing on her music career as the frontwoman of the rock band The Pretty Reckless.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas was adapted into an animated film in 2018 called The Grinch, which was also a huge hit.