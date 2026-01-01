Death Stranding director gives major update on movie adaptation

Michael Sarnoski is "working on a revision" of the Death Stranding script.

The Pig filmmaker, who has helmed the likes of A Quiet Place: Day One and upcoming blockbuster The Death of Robin Hood, has given a major update on his upcoming adaptation of the hit video game.

Speaking to Collider, he confirmed that a script is ready to go, and he's "working on a revision right now" to sharpen up the writing.

Sarnoski has the stamp of approval from Hideo Kojima, who was behind the 2019 post-apocalyptic game, and the rest of the team.

He added: "We're really excited about it. Everyone's really psyched and happy with it.

"You know, just going through my process of deepening it and finding all those themes and really interconnecting everything as much as possible. I love it."

The game follows courier Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), who is travelling across an alternate version of the United States, with spectral creatures wreaking havoc across the country.

With the help of the Bridges organisation, the lead character is tasked with taking supplies to those in need, as well as setting up communication for the remaining population.

He also has to try to tackle the violent militia group who want to take out the rest of humanity.

For the movie adaptation, Sarnoski explained the focus will be on new characters in the same world, although he hasn't ruled out the possibility of characters like Deadman (Guillermo del Toro) or Fragile (Lea Seydoux) making an appearance.

He explained: "It's an original story within that world where you might see some characters from the game pop up. But really, the core is about these kinds of new characters and their journey.

"The goal is to really sort of capture the feeling of when I played the game and the themes that really spoke to me, the themes of connection, both across space and time, through generations, and isolation, and expression and creativity.

"They're all these things that I found really moving in the game."