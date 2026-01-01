Sydney Sweeney describes Scooter Braun as 'once in a lifetime' man in birthday tribute

Sydney Sweeney described her boyfriend Scooter Braun as a "once in a lifetime" man in a sweet birthday tribute on Thursday.

The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the former music manager's 45th birthday by sharing two images of the couple, one showing them dancing and another of her planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know," she wrote on top of the first video, adding a heart emoji.

Alongside the second image, a black-and-white photo showing the couple dancing on a basketball court while wearing jerseys, Sydney added, "..thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime."

Sydney, 28, was first romantically linked to Justin Bieber's former manager in September 2025, but they didn't make their relationship Instagram official until April. They have since shared a bunch of posts featuring each other and have been spotted out and about together frequently, including at New York Knicks basketball games last week.

Scooter made rare comments about The Housemaid actress during an appearance on the Second Thought with Suzy Weiss podcast last month.

"I've met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth," he said, describing his new relationship as "one of the biggest surprises ever".

Scooter was previously married to activist Yael Cohen, the mother of his three children, from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sydney was in a relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino from 2018 until they called off their engagement in early 2025.