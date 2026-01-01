The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck expecting fourth baby

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck is pregnant with baby number four.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality TV star posted a series of snaps in which she showcased her growing baby bump while posing in a pale yellow dress.

"Chapter Four," she wrote in the caption.

While in a follow-up message, Jen added: "One more little soul to love."

The influencer's husband, Zac Affleck, simply reposted his wife's post to his account.

The couple, who wed in 2019, are already parents to Nora, four, Luca, two, and Penelope, 11 months.

Following the happy news, Jen's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star, Jessi Draper, sent her a congratulatory message.

"So happy for you. Love you!" she exclaimed.

Elsewhere, former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui posted, "Congrats bby girl (sic)."

Previously, Jen opened up about wanting a large family in an interview for People magazine published in February 2025.

"Having been raised with numerous foster kids, I've always dreamed of a big family, and seeing that dream come true is both exciting and fulfilling," she shared at the time. "It can be daunting to think about raising three babies while pursuing my career, but I want to show women and mothers that they can achieve anything they set their minds to, no matter how unrealistic it may seem."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows a group of Utah-based social media influencers, was greenlit for a fifth season earlier this year.

But in March, the production was paused due to an ongoing investigation of another domestic violence allegation against castmember Taylor Frankie Paul.

It's unclear whether shooting on the popular Hulu show has resumed and whether the instalment will air.