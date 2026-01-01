Luca Guadagnino's next movie Artificial dropped by Amazon

Luca Guadagnino is looking for a new studio for his OpenAI movie Artificial after being dropped by Amazon officials.

The Call Me By Your Name director is currently in post-production on the comedy-drama, which stars Andrew Garfield as controversial OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

On Friday, representatives for Amazon confirmed Puck's report that they had stepped back from the project and were helping the team shop it to other studios.

"We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker - not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue," they said in a statement to Deadline and Variety. "We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

According to Deadline, the film is currently being screened for other studio executives in the hopes of finding a replacement for Amazon.

Artificial, written by Simon Rich, tells the story of Altman's OpenAI and the turbulent period when he was fired and rehired within days in 2023.

Amazon's decision comes months after officials struck a huge partnership with OpenAI in February and announced a $50 billion (£38 billion) investment. The partnership will expand OpenAI's use of Amazon Web Services, among other plans.

Artificial was announced last year and filming took place between July and October.

In addition to Garfield, the movie also stars Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Yura Borisov as the company's co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk. The star-studded cast also includes Mark Rylance, Billie Lourd, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Zosia Mamet, among others.

The Italian filmmaker previously worked with Amazon officials on his 2024 sports movie Challengers and 2025 drama After The Hunt, which also starred Garfield.