Anne Hathaway pregnant with baby number three

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child together.

The Devil Wears Prada star announced the happy news on Friday, revealing that she and her actor husband are preparing to expand their family once again.

Taking to Instagram, Hathaway shared a video of herself wearing a flowing white outfit as she walked into the frame smiling throughout, with her arms positioned in front of her stomach before lowering them to reveal her baby bump.

The clip was set to Barbara Lewis's classic track Baby I'm Yours and accompanied by the caption, "x Baby, I'm yours x."

The pregnancy will mark the third child for Hathaway, 43, and Shulman, 45, who have been married since 2012. The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

Over the years, Hathaway has spoken openly about motherhood and the big impact it's had on her life, previously calling becoming a parent a transformative experience.

In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that becoming a mother made her feel complete.

"I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom," she shared at the time. "It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word."

"And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself," the Princess Diaries star continued. "And it's little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you're not being your best self."