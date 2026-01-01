Legendary TV director James Burrows dies

Prolific TV comedy director James Burrows has died.

On Friday, a family representative announced to People that the Cheers co-creator had passed away "peacefully" at the age of 85.

A cause of death wasn't disclosed.

"We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," they commented. "For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

Over the course of his career, Burrows - son of composer-director Abe Burrows - directed more than 1,000 episodes of TV.

Accordingly, the representative noted that the 11-time Primetime Emmy Award winner was also instrumental in creating some of the "most iconic" programmes ever produced, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and The Big Bang Theory, among others.

"But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him," they added. "He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated."

In a separate statement to Deadline, Burrows's agent, Rick Rosen, emphasised just how much of an "honour" it had been to represent the director.

"Jimmy was the greatest comedic television director in the history of the medium," he praised. "He directed the most iconic, defining shows of generations. Always a gentleman, it was an absolute honour to represent him."

Burrows was married to Linda Solomon, with whom he had three daughters, from 1981 until 1993.

He wed Debbie Easton in 1997.

Burrows was honoured with the Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and the following year, was the subject of the NBC special Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows.