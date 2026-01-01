Zoë Kravitz admits she is 'hyper-aware' of ageing

Zoë Kravitz has admitted she is "hyper-aware" of ageing and the realities of growing older.

The actress and filmmaker opened up about her views on ageing and mortality during a recent interview with British Vogue.

Speaking to the publication, Zoë confessed that she is acutely aware of the passing of time.

"I think that I'm hyper-aware of the fact that I'm going to die one day," she said. "The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing. Someday I might not be able to."

However, the Big Little Lies star noted that ageing can bring its own challenges, particularly for women.

"As women, so much of our value is about the way that we look. There is this complex relationship between being annoyed at the construction guys who are whistling at you," she stated. "And I've talked to a lot of women about when that stops and what that feels like."

"There's a version where it feels liberating and a version where you feel invisible," the 37-year-old continued. "I really want to get to that place where I am happy with who I am without that."

The Batman actress went on to explain that she is trying to focus more on accepting herself in the present rather than worrying about the future.

"I really want to work on elevating or evolving my inner self," she told the publication. "If I spend all this time now mad that I don't look the way I want to look, it's like you're wasting it."

The Blink Twice director also acknowledged that ageing is inevitable, regardless of cosmetic treatments.

"Whether you get Botox or not, you're going to age. You're going to look different in some way," she observed. "If you don't do the work internally to prepare yourself for the fact that life is going to happen to you, then that's going to be the hardest part."