Jennifer Garner reveals acting is more like a hobby than her job

Jennifer Garner has revealed that she takes on acting roles for enjoyment rather than necessity.

The 13 Going on 30 star has explained that most of her time is dedicated to her children's food company, Once Upon a Farm, her work with Save the Children, and her three kids, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

When she does act, however, Garner said it comes from a genuine love of the craft.

"I feel lucky because I really come at (acting) from a place of joy," she told InStyle in a recent interview. "I'm not tortured. It's not filling a hole. I just really love to do it. And I love to be around people who love to do it."

After taking several career breaks to focus on raising her children, Garner has recently been able to devote more time to acting.

She told the publication she feels fortunate to "have this year and a half where I just indulged (in acting), because this job is very selfish".

"It's all about your schedule," she continued. "It's not about what the kids have going on at school. It's not about pickups and drop-offs and making it home for dinner."

Garner recently wrapped filming on The Five-Star Weekend, a limited series centred on personal growth in midlife, a theme she said resonated with her.

"I relate to that feeling of like, Okay, I gave everything to mothering," she shared. "I'm still their mom, I'm not going anywhere, I'm still all-in. I'm also really grateful to have this part of my life back."

"When I work, I don't apologise to my kids for it," she added. "I do thank them for being so sweet about it."