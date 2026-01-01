Samara Weaving thinks she 'couldn't have planned' pregnancy better

Samara Weaving believes she couldn't have timed her pregnancy and her film releases any better.

The Ready or Not actress welcomed her first child with husband Jimmy Warden in April, but she wasn't out of the spotlight for long because she promoted two projects while pregnant and returned to her publicity commitments for another movie two months after giving birth.

Reflecting on the timing during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Weaving said she was grateful that she had three films in the can to promote this year so she didn't disappear from the limelight for too long.

"I couldn't have planned it better, I don't think," she shared. "It's tough in this industry when you want to have a child and take time off; Hollywood's pretty brutal. They might be going, 'Sorry, who are you? You're not working for two years? We've forgotten about you, bye.' So it was quite amazing - just for my anxiety - that during my pregnancy, I had three films to promote and now I'm back, so it felt like, 'OK, this is great.'"

Earlier this year, the Australian actress promoted her horror-comedy sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and action-comedy Over Your Dead Body while pregnant. Since becoming a mother, she has been promoting the crime thriller Carolina Caroline, which is now in U.S. cinemas.

The 34-year-old revealed that she was still doing press for Over Your Dead Body two days before giving birth and even experienced contractions during interviews.

"I watched the interviews back. I think I just look a bit dumb because I go to answer a question and I kind of pause and it's 'cause I was having a full contraction," she recalled. "(Co-star) Jason Segel (is) going, 'Do we need to put a tarp down? Is it coming?' I was like, 'I don't know, but let's push this movie.'"

When asked how she was feeling going back to work eight weeks after having her baby girl, Weaving admitted she couldn't articulate her emotions and was taking it "one day at a time".

Weaving married writer Warden in 2019. They have yet to publicly share their daughter's name.