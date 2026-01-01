Paul Rudd surprised Lady in Red cover didn't make final cut of Power Ballad

Paul Rudd is surprised his cover of Chris de Burgh's Lady in Red didn't make the final cut of his new movie Power Ballad.

In the new movie, the Ant-Man star plays rock star-turned-wedding singer Rick Power, who performs covers of songs at wedding receptions such as Celebration by Kool & The Gang, The Boys Are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy, and Summer of '69 by Bryan Adams.

In an interview with IndieWire, Rudd revealed that he performed many more covers that didn't make the cut, including ELO's Mr. Blue Sky and de Burgh's Lady in Red.

"They were all pretty fun to sing, I gotta say. There are some that are not in the movie. Singing Mr. Blue Sky was great. Actually, singing the Thin Lizzy song, in Ireland, was kind of cool," he said. "One that I thought for sure that would make its way in there was Lady in Red, which we recorded and had a whole thing..."

The Anchorman star went on to share more details about the scene in which the Lady in Red appeared.

"We had this amazing actress that was playing a drunk wedding guest and was really getting into the song. It was so funny," he recalled. "But, for pacing or whatever, you choose what you choose. But that seemed like a good standard wedding song. But it was fun going down the list, because we were throwing out songs, what would you hear at a wedding?"

At one wedding, Rick meets former boyband star Danny (Nick Jonas) and they have an impromptu songwriting session until the early hours of the morning. Months later, Rick discovers that Danny has stolen his song and released it without a credit or permission.

Rudd admitted he felt vulnerable singing the film's original tracks sincerely after his earlier experiences with comedic singing on-screen.

"I was feeling a little vulnerable and nervous about it, because I've sung in some movies before, but that's all silly. When you're doing something silly, you're given a lot of leeway," he added.

Power Ballad was released in cinemas last month.