Rosie O'Donnell to stand in for Jimmy Kimmel over summer break

Jimmy Kimmel has announced comedian Rosie O'Donnell will be temporarily taking over his late-night show.

The TV host will be stepping back for a two-month sabbatical.

"I will be taking the next two months off, this time voluntarily," Kimmel joked on Thursday night's episode, referring to the brief period his show was pulled by ABC over his comments regarding Charlie Kirk's death last September.

But, he shared, the show will still go on as he named the "potent group of" guest hosts which includes Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll.

"And I asked one of our commander-in-chief's all-time favourites, Rosie O'Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming," he shared, prompting a roar of applause from the audience.

O'Donnell is one of several celebrities who left the States following Donald Trump's second election win. She has now settled in Ireland.

The View alum and Trump have long been adversaries. Their feud reached a peak in July 2025 when the President threatened to take away O'Donnell's US citizenship.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he wrote in his Truth Social post at the time.

O'Donnell hit back at Trump, "The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is, a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself."