Gordon Ramsay reveals he's set to be a 'very overexcited Grandad'

Gordon Ramsay has shared his excitement that he's soon to become a grandfather for the first time.

The Hell's Kitchen star's daughter Holly announced she is pregnant with her first child on Saturday. She is expecting a baby girl with husband, Adam Peaty, who is due to arrive in December.

Gordon, who shares six children with his wife, Tana, shared his delight at the news in the comments of Holly's post, writing, "Congratulations to you both, sending lots of love, Dad.

"I'm going to be a very overexcited Grandad, especially this Christmas."

Holly's sister Tilly also gushed that it was the "best news ever".

Holly announced her pregnancy alongside a snap of herself and her Olympic swimmer husband, with her growing bump on display.

She captioned the post, "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in December 2025 at the historic Bath Abbey.

The swimmer banned his mother, Caroline, and other family members from attending due to an ongoing family feud, first revealed by the Daily Mail last autumn.

He has been embraced by the world-famous TV chef and wife and reportedly now calls them Dad and Mum.