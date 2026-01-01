Mary-Margaret Humes shares Father's Day tribute to James Van Der Beek

Dawson's Creek alum Mary-Margaret Humes has remembered her TV son, James Van Der Beek, ahead of Father's Day.

Five months after the actor's tragic death, Humes penned a note on Instagram, sharing a throwback Dawson's poster with herself, Van Der Beek and John Wesley Shipp who played Dawson's dad, Mitchell 'Mitch' Leery.

"Wishing all of the amazing dads throughout this vast universe a Happy Father's Day weekend," Humes wrote.

"My advice? Give big meaningful hugs and tell them you love them... a shout-out to simpler times with @vanderjames @johnwesleyshippjr."

Sharing the upload to her Stories, Humes added "TV family" and "Forever friends" hashtags.

Humes and Shipp played the parents of Dawson on Dawson's Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.

Van Der Beek died in February following a battle with stage III colorectal cancer. He was 48.

"Rarely am I at a loss for words... today would be the exception. James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity," Humes wrote via Instagram at the time.

"I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations, merely a few days ago, are forever sitting softly in my heart for safekeeping."