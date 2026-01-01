George Lucas joins voice cast of new Minions movie

George Lucas is voicing a character in the upcoming Minions movie.

American animation studio Illumination founder Chris Meledandri told Collider that the legendary Star Wars filmmaker plays a part in Minions & Monsters, which opens in cinemas on 1 July.

"I had this privilege of meeting George about two years ago, and what led to my meeting him is how much he loves Illumination movies, and specifically Despicable Me, and even more specifically, the Minions," Meledandri shared.

"It was such a thrill to learn that and then to share it with the team, because obviously he's among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts."

Meledandri said it was his meeting with Lucas that sparked the idea of getting him to join the cast of Minions & Monsters.

"An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre (Coffin), who co-wrote the movie, 'Well, what if we could get George?' And they're like, 'Are you kidding me?' I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes."

Meledandri also revealed that Lucas is keen to be in the next Minions film, whenever that may be.

"I saw him recently," Meledandri recalled, "and he's already talking to me about the role he wants to do next in the next Minions movie. So, it's pretty incredible."

Minions & Monsters follows the yellow henchmen as they attempt to film a monster movie in 1920s Hollywood.

Other members of the cast include Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and Trey Parker.