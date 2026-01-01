Netflix revives long-awaited Sesame Street movie

The Sesame Street movie is finally making progress after more than a decade stuck in development.

The upcoming family film, which was first announced in 2012, is reportedly moving forward at Netflix after years of delays.

The project was originally developed at 20th Century Fox, then moved to Warner Bros., where it was set to star Anne Hathaway and Chance the Rapper, with songwriter Bo Burnham attached to create an original soundtrack.

Hathaway appeared in the holiday TV special Elmo's Christmas Countdown, where she sang a memorable duet of I Want a Snuffleupagus for Christmas alongside Big Bird and Mr Snuffleupagus.

The movie was once scheduled for a 2021 release, but production plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, updates have been scarce.

According to a report in Jeff Sneider's newsletter, Netflix has now taken over the project. The streamer reportedly plans to restart development, meaning Hathaway, Chance and Burnham are unlikely to be part of the new vision.

Netflix recently became the streaming home for the Sesame Street TV series.

The upcoming film will mark the third live-action Sesame Street movie, following Follow That Bird in 1985 and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland in 1999.