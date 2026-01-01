Gracie Abrams 'never imagined' going into acting

Gracie Abrams has admitted that she never planned to start acting.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Close to You singer would make her acting debut as the lead character in Please, the next film from Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn.

In a cover interview with Vogue magazine, Abrams admitted that she hadn't envisioned herself pursuing acting as well as music.

"This wasn't something I imagined for myself, but every time I read the script it stimulates something in me," she said.

The 26-year-old explained that she met Reijn for breakfast three years ago when the filmmaker was looking for songwriters to make music for her 2024 movie Babygirl.

"I totally forgot it was a business meeting... I wanted to be her friend," Reijn told the outlet about their encounter, adding that when she started writing the script for Please, she "immediately" thought of Abrams for the lead character.

The That's So True singer impressed Reijn with how she connected to the material in the audition, with the filmmaker describing her as "incredibly relatable".

Plot details for the "sexy and romantic" movie are currently being kept under wraps, however, Reijn teased that it "provokes something all women can relate to".

Abrams has been prepping for the upcoming shoot by reading a lot of plays, writing music inspired by her character, and making playlists.

"It sent me down a lot of rabbit holes that were dark and twisty," she added.

According to IMDb, the movie will also star English actors Tom Burke and David Jonsson as well as Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie.

While she is new to acting, Abrams is surrounded by people in the movie business. Her father is director J.J. Abrams, her mother is producer Katie McGrath, and her boyfriend is Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal.