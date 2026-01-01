Toy Story 5 scores biggest debut of 2026 so far

Toy Story 5 has won over the US box office, scooping more than $160 million (£121 million) in its opening weekend.

The movie landed on the higher end of expectations, securing the biggest domestic debut of the year, leaving the previous leader, Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in its wake.

The animated sequel also ranks as the largest start in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story franchise.

Globally, Toy Story 5 opened to a tally of $312 million (£236 million) against a $250 million (£189 million) budget.

Toy Story 5 is expected to remain the number one choice among families over the coming days and weeks, considering its gushing reviews, including a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore exit polls.

The fifth instalment follows Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, and the gang as their owner Bonnie becomes addicted to her new favourite gadget, a tablet known as Lilypad.

Taylor Swift wrote a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, for the soundtrack.

In a distant second place was Steven Spielberg's sci-fi adventure Disclosure Day, where audience figures dropped steeply from its debut. So far, it has generated around $160 million (£121 million) globally after two weekends of release. The film is estimated to need around $300 million (£227 million) globally to be profitable.