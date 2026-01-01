Keith Urban sends public birthday message to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has shared a public message for his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, to celebrate her birthday.

The country star dedicated an Instagram Stories post to the Eyes Wide Shut actor, who turned 59 on Saturday, posting a simple text post, his first public message to her since their divorce.

"Happy birthday Nicole Mary!" read the text on a striking blue and purple background.

The sweet birthday shoutout marks the first time Urban has publicly reached out to his ex-wife since their divorce was finalised in January this year.

Kidman also shared her own post to celebrate the occasion.

Seated in a picturesque mountain setting, she looked at the sun with a smile on her face.

"Another trip around the sun. Thank you for all the birthday love xx #SummerSolsticeBaby," she captioned the post.

The exes split in September 2025 after nearly 20 years of marriage, and a day after the news broke, Kidman officially filed for divorce.

Since the former couple broke up, their two teenage girls live with their mother for the majority of the time, according to their custody agreement.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. They share two adult children, Bella and Connor.