Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Comedian-writer Moshe Kasher has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the stand-up star marked Father's Day by sharing that he was "so grateful I have a life that's worth living".

In the accompanying post, Moshe recalled finding a "bump" on his tonsil earlier this year while producing The Comeback King, a comedy film directed by Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell.

He underwent a harrowing surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last week.

"Two days ago. A Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me," he explained. "My tongue was clamped and yanked out of my mouth and is so swollen and bruised."

Moshe, who shares a daughter with his wife Natasha Leggero, went on to describe the diagnosis as the "most terrifying and consciousness-consuming" experience of his life.

"My life has been terror. Meditation. Tears. And medical planning (Oh, and 12 hours days on set pitching jokes.) I truly cannot believe I managed to work (on) an entire movie while dealing with this. But (filmmaker) Judd could not have been a more kind, supportive and nurturing friend all while on the verge of a 5-Hour Energy overdose from his terrifying habit," the 46-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in this message, Moshe emphasised that the cancer has an "incredibly high" cure rate, and he will soon find out whether he needs radiation treatment.

The podcaster also revealed that the cancer was caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

"The other bit of good news is that this is cancer you get from sex. So it's cool that now you know I've officially had that (in a warehouse in the '90s! Natasha did not give me this!). The bad news is that HPV-positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55. Get checked and vaccinate your damn kids! Work out your RFK anxieties on the measles if you must. Trust me. You do not want your kids to go through this," he added. "As for going through this - I am. I will continue. I will get better. I'm so grateful I have a life that's worth living and a kid to raise this Father's Day."

Moshe married fellow comedian Natasha in 2015.