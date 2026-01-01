Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer welcomes baby

Jennifer Meyer is a new mum again.

The jewellery designer, who was previously married to actor Tobey Maguire, announced last December that she was expecting a daughter with her fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, Jennifer wished Geoffrey a happy first Father's Day and posted a photo of him cradling their newborn baby.

"A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer, 49, and Geoffrey, 34, have not shared any further details, such as the little one's name or birthday.

But the pair was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"There they are!!! Happy Father's Day!!!" exclaimed Justin Theroux, while Sara Foster declared, "Perfect."

Back in May, Jennifer noted she was feeling "really good" in her third trimester.

"To get to be able to do it again at this point in my life with this person that I love so much. It was really cool," she told People. "And also, you're cautious. I'm not 25, so it's like, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant.' It's so exciting. And (Geoffrey) always has this very incredible attitude in life. He's always very positive, always just looks at everything working out no matter what."

Previously, Jennifer was married to Spider-Man star Tobey from 2003 until they separated in 2016. The pair, who share daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17, finalised their divorce in 2020.

Jennifer started dating Geoffrey, the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, in 2023, with the couple getting engaged the following year.