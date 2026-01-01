Ballerina animation lands sequel

A sequel to hit animation Ballerina has been announced.

Paris-based production company Good Hero confirmed a follow-up to the popular 2016 film, released in the US under the title Leap!, has been given the go ahead.

Production on the dance animation is scheduled to begin this month, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the original film's release.

Ballerina, which was voiced in English by Elle Fanning and Dane DeHaan, and in French by Camille Cottin and Malik Bentalha, followed an aspiring dancer who escapes an orphanage to follow her dreams of performing at the Paris Grand Opera House.

"Ballerina's aspirational story of female empowerment has continued to resonate with new audiences over the last decade and is even more relevant today," Good Hero's Gregory Ouanhon and Laurent Zeitoun shared in a statement.

"The film embodies what it means to follow your dreams - the universal values of overcoming challenges, hard work and commitment, the power of artistic expression, and creating positive change in the world by being true to yourself. We want to expand the Ballerina universe and introduce this magical, heartwarming story to a new generation of young women who already personify these values."

Ouanhon and Zeitoun will produce the film, while the latter has also written the screenplay and will direct.

Upon its release in 2016, Ballerina grossed more than £90 million ($120 million) and played in over 100 countries around the world.

Gaumont will return as the French and international theatrical distributor for the new project.

"We are very happy to continue the Ballerina adventure alongside the experienced and highly acclaimed producers Gregory Ouanhon and Laurent Zeitoun," confirmed Alexis Cassanet, Gaumont's EVP of international distribution & co-production.

"Ballerina remains one of the most successful independent animated films at the worldwide box office, demonstrating its strength and universal themes. The DNA of the franchise is timeless and has the power to delight multiple generations of families."

Good Hero has also announced it is developing an animated TV series alongside the follow-up film.