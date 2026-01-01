Zendaya teases 'old man' husband Tom Holland during joint interview

Zendaya poked fun at her husband Tom Holland during a joint interview, jokingly branding him an "old man".

The actors gave a glimpse into their relationship while joking with each other during the promotional tour for their new film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 Noticias, Tom discussed the message he hopes audiences will take from the upcoming fourth instalment of the Marvel franchise, explaining that he hopes children will "go out and make memories" after watching it.

"The most important lesson he'll (Spider-Man) ever learn is the importance of friendship and community and asking for help and relying on loved ones to pick you up when you're at your lowest moment," he said. "For young people, who have the fear of missing out, they should dive in and see their friends and get out of the house and make memories and have wonderful experiences and I hope this movie can inspire young kids to do that."

Zendaya, 29, then seized on the moment to tease the 30-year-old actor for sounding like an "old man" by referring to his fans as "young people".

The Drama actress said with a laugh, "When you say young kids it's like..." to which Tom continued, "I know, like I'm some old..."

Carrying on the joke, Zendaya added, "Grandpa over here! Turns 30 and now he's like, these young kids... get out there, there's no time left!"

Feigning self-consciousness, Tom jokingly replied, "I know, so stupid! Sorry!"

The interview comes days after Tom confirmed that he and Zendaya had secretly married following months of speculation.

Speaking to Esquire UK earlier this month, the actor confirmed that their close friends and family were "all" at his wedding, though he offered no further details about the ceremony.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, confirmed their relationship in 2021. They have since kept their romance largely private, rarely appearing together at public events.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in cinemas on 29 July.