Hollywood director Paul Feig: AI isn't original

Paul Feig thinks AI can't mimic human originality.

The 63-year-old filmmaker - who has helmed movies such as Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Last Christmas, and The Housemaid - has questioned the long-term value of AI in the film business.

Speaking at the Nantucket Film Festival, Paul explained: "As far as I’m concerned, storytelling is as important as the food that we eat and the air that we breathe.

"Today, a lot of us of the storytelling business are being confronted by a rather terrifying technological development: AI. Now, I have my own personal thoughts about this, namely, that it’s technology literally none of us asked for, but one that billionaires are investing huge amounts of money in to reduce their workforce and raise their profits."

Paul explained that he wasn't raising the AI issue to be "a purveyor of a doom".

He added: "I’m here to try and bring us some kind of reassurance, because AI is not us. It’s not who we are. It’s who we were years ago, months ago, days ago, hours ago, minutes ago.

"All AI can do is take what we’ve done, and log in, and scrape it, mix, match it, and turn it into something that seems original, but it’s not original. It’s our old ideas. It’s our old experiences. It’s the things that we said, and wrote, and lived through already.

"So those things are only what makes us who we are at this moment. Until the day we die, we keep changing. We keep evolving. We have a new experiences, new thoughts, new ideas. We are living, breathing, human beings, who face infinite choices and possibilities."

Paul observed that AI doesn't offer anything new or original.

The director noted that AI "was in our past. We live in our present, and we will live in our future. And all AI can do is follow and try to sound and be like us. But it will never be us. It can only be an amalgamation of what we leave behind."

Meanwhile, Demi Moore shared her own thoughts about AI at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actress thinks Hollywood needs to learn to work with and embrace AI technology - but she also believes that it has some serious limitations, too.

Speaking at a press conference at the festival, Demi explained: "AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path.

"Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know. My inclination would be to say probably not."