Jacob Elordi, Robert Irwin among Australian TV's Logie Award nominees

Jacob Elordi is among the nominees announced for Australia's 66th annual TV Week Logies.

The Wuthering Heights star, who was born and grew up in Brisbane, is up for the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama, for his role in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

The Devil Wears Prada star Simon Baker will compete for a Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor for the same show, which follows the story of Australian surgeon Dorrigo Evans' survival in a Japanese POW camp.

The Logies are Australia's premier annual television awards. Other nominees this year include Sam Neill, for The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, and tennis star Jelena Dokic as Most Popular Sports Presenter.

Media personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will battle it out for the coveted Gold Logie - an award given to the most popular personality on Australian Television.

He is also in the running for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

Irwin will also host this year's show.

"Throughout my life, my goal has been to spread an important message not only through our work at Australia Zoo, but also on the screen," Irwin noted.

"I grew up watching the Logies with my family, so this is certainly an honour."

The 2026 Logie Awards will take place in Sydney on 16 August.