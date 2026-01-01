Romeo Beckham to make acting debut in tennis romance Forty Love

Romeo Beckham is set to make his acting debut in a new French film.

The 23-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will star in Forty Love, directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

According to Variety, the film will be distributed by Studiocanal, the studio behind mega-hits including Paddington and Bridget Jones's Diary, and marks Carlotti's directorial debut.

Romeo will star opposite French actors Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet and Benjamin Voisin. Catherine Deneuve also stars.

Per Variety, the story revolves around Sacha Gallo, a tennis superstar who's been training with his father to win a major trophy in Paris. But the arrival of a charismatic new rival, played by Romeo, "challenges everything Sacha thought he understood about competition, ambition and himself", the synopsis reads.

Romeo originally followed in his father's footsteps, playing football with the Arsenal Academy as a youth. He went on to sign with Inter Miami's reserve affiliate, Fort Lauderdale CF, in 2021 and played for the UK's Brentford B team until 2024. He retired from professional soccer in 2024 to focus full-time on his fashion career.

Since then, he has built a significant modelling portfolio, working with top brands including Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Puma.