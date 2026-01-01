Milly Alcock: Supergirl is a great representation of modern women

Milly Alcock thinks Supergirl is a "great representation of what a modern woman can be".

The 26-year-old actress portrays Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the DC Universe films, and Milly is embracing queer interpretations of her on-screen character.

Milly - who stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa in Supergirl - told Variety: "I’ve had a few people ask me about her because it’s Pride Month and all that, and I think that she’s a really great representation of what a modern woman can be.

"She can be strong, she can be tough, she can be messy. And I love how this film doesn’t centre around any sort of love or romance or anything like that at all. She has such resilience — and I think that [the LGBTQ+] community is so, so resilient. I’m really honoured that they can connect to her."

Craig Gillespie, who directed the new Supergirl movie, has consciously avoided looking towards the 1984 Supergirl film for inspiration.

Craig - who previously helmed Fright Night, I, Tonya, and Cruella - explained: "I didn’t [make those references], sort of out of fear of going down a road where I wouldn’t be as open as I could be creatively.

"So for a long time, I stuck with the script and just fed off of that. I wanted to create a world that came from character first."

On the other hand, Craig has admitted to feeling inspired by Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an eight-issue miniseries released in 2021.

And Tom, who is consulting on more than a dozen DC Studios projects, has admitted to loving the Supergirl character.

The 47-year-old writer said: "Supergirl is a particular kind of cool. An outsider. She’s a person who’s not immediately accepted by the world and carries some baggage.

"I honestly stole it from my daughter, who has that particular coolness. Just to see that sort of coolness spread and people relate to it, it means the absolute world to me."

Meanwhile, Milly recently revealed that she found it "super exciting" to honour Christopher Reeve in Supergirl.

The actress was particularly pleased with her costume because the cape features the same material that was used for the late actor's mantle in 1978's Superman.

The Hollywood star told Extra: "It was super exciting to get to physically carry a piece of this franchise across to this film. It was such a beautiful piece of detail that Anna, our costume designer, put in."