Olivia Cooke's Star Wars audition was 'really bad'

Olivia Cooke's audition for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was "really bad".

The 32-year-old actress was among the contenders to appear in the 2015 Star Wars movie, but she ultimately missed out on the role of Rey to Daisy Ridley.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Olivia was asked whether she ever auditioned for 2017's The Last Jedi, and she replied: "I did audition a few times for the other one, where Daisy Ridley got [it]. But you know, everyone and their dog auditioned for that."

Daisy ultimately starred in the movie alongside Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, and Domhnall Gleeson.

And Olivia acknowledged that Daisy was more deserving of the role at the time.

She said: "I think I auditioned once in Los Angeles, and then once with J.J. [Abrams]. And I was s***. I was really bad.

"You know when you go into an audition, and you’re just not bringing it and you’ve let yourself down, you’ve let everyone down in the room? Daisy did such an amazing job, I just wasn’t that kind of an actor at that time. It just wasn’t a fit."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously explained that she's always looking for new challenges in her professional life.

The actress admitted that she gets bored quite easily and is always seeking fresh challenges.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I feel like I’m always trying to escape the last thing I’ve done, and go for its antithesis.

"I get bored quite easily, and bored of myself … It’s just me trying to learn and be curious, but also pique my interest as much as anyone else’s."

On the other hand, Olivia doesn't enjoy the pressures of fame and success.

The actress explained that she's never felt particularly comfortable walking the red carpet at premieres and other industry events.

Olivia - who played Cherry Laine in the 2025 psychological thriller film The Girlfriend - reflected: "I find it really zapping of my energy.

"I just hate the person I become on these things – so amped up with adrenaline, and so shouty. But then I also feel like I’m being so annoyingly self-deprecating, because I don’t want them to think like I’m full of myself … I feel like I’m just too aware of what’s going on and also trying to distance myself at it at the same time."