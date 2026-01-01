Zendaya shares rare PDA selfie with Tom Holland

Zendaya has shared a rare selfie of herself in a public display of affection with her fiancé, Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man stars are notoriously shy about sharing details of their off-screen romance - so fans were thrilled when Zendaya included a sweet snapshot in a promotional post on her social media.

In Rome to promote the upcoming instalment in the franchise, Spider-Man: A Brand New Day, Zendaya posted several photographs of herself wearing a blue and red vintage Versace outfit, in keeping with Spider-Man's iconic superhero suit.

"Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome," the Euphoria actress wrote in a caption accompanying the gallery, alongside a red heart emoji.

At the end of the image carousel Zendaya, 29, slipped in a selfie featuring Tom, 30, kissing the top of her head.

Fans soon went into meltdown over the image.

"These two as a couple is just the best thing I've seen in that town in the two decades I've been in the business," one commenter wrote.

"Thomas Holland what a lucky man," another declared.

In March, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach told media the couple had wed in secret.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he told a reporter on the red carpet at the Actor Awards.

The couple has not yet confirmed their marriage.