Joe Manganiello 'plagued by chronic pain' amid seven-year health battle

Joe Manganiello will open up about suffering from a "cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses" over the course of seven years in his new book.

On Tuesday, editors at Avid Reader Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, published a synopsis of the True Blood actor's upcoming memoir, Bloodlines.

In the teaser, the publisher describes how Manganiello chronicles his health ordeal, including "a life-saving organ amputation", in the project.

"Then, without warning, his body began to fail him," the outline reads. "A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system, plunging him into a seven-year battle, plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation."

In addition, Manganiello will explore how his search for a cure led him to explore his own family history.

"A search that led him deep into his own bloodline: to a survivor of the Armenian genocide, to ancestors shaped by violence and displacement, and the hidden patterns shared by others living with chronic illness," the summary continues. "The result is both a page-turning, heart-pounding story for the ages and an essential meditation on inheritance, loss, and the work of living with what remains."

And in a statement to People, the 49-year-old expressed his hope that the book will inspire others who are dealing with similar health problems.

"I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through," he told the outlet. "The process of writing this book gave me the gift of perspective that helped me to see that my suffering was a cocoon from which I would emerge forever changed."

Bloodlines is now available to pre-order and will hit bookstores on 13 October.