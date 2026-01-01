Alec Baldwin joins Panic Button cast

Alec Baldwin is to star in the action thriller Panic Button.

The 68-year-old actor has signed up to feature alongside Jeremy Piven, David A. R. White and Leven Rambin in the film that is being directed by Juan Boffill.

Panic Button centres on a meticulous security chief (White), who wakes up one day to find a dead woman lying beside him.

Framed for murder, he races to clear his name whilst evading two ruthless FBI agents (Baldwin and Rambin) with the aid of his friend and business partner (Piven) and his daughter (Ocean White) – who join him in unravelling the case as they try to stay one step ahead of a ruthless Russian mob.

The picture has been written by Matthew Eason and Tommy Blaze, with the latter also serving as a producer, and is currently shooting in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and South Carolina.

Bofill said: "Audiences have an enduring appetite for smart, high-stakes action thrillers, and Panic Button delivers a ride filled with suspense, danger and unexpected twists.

"It's very much in the tradition of films like The Fugitive and Taken – a wrongfully accused man with nowhere to turn, racing against time to clear his name and stay alive."

Baldwin revealed earlier this year that he wanted to "retire and stay home" with his family in the aftermath of the tragic Rust shooting.

The 30 Rock star was holding a prop gun on the set of the Western movie in 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza and leaving Baldwin embroiled in a lengthy legal battle as he faced manslaughter charges in connection with the tragedy.

The three-time Golden Globe winner – who has seven children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, plus daughter Ireland, 30, from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger – told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: "We had this incident, this tragedy, in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film, and that was unspeakably difficult to deal with…

"Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot.

"I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years — I hardly worked at all — and that’s just changing now. I’m going to go off and do a bunch of things.

"But I was home and I got used to it, and I don’t want to leave my house anymore. I don’t. I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t. I really don’t. I want to retire and stay home with my kids."