Michael Caine 'narrates' audiobook with AI clone

Michael Caine has "narrated" a new audiobook using an AI clone of his voice.

The Oscar-winning actor licensed his distinctive voice to an AI audio company, which is now publishing a new audiobook of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey.

"The Odyssey is one of the greatest stories ever told," Michael, 93, said in a statement.

"For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation, and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations."

A 13-hour "cinematic" production, the audiobook features a "full cast" of AI-powered voices, alongside a musical score and elaborate sound effects.

Despite its complex nature, the project reportedly took only six weeks from the start of production to its completion.

It timed for publication just ahead of the predicted blockbuster release of director Christopher Nolan's movie rendition of the ancient classic, due in cinemas on 17 July.

Reactions to the audio project's release were mixed, with some fans excited to settle in for an audiobook marathon, while others were sceptical.

"There's already so much AI-generated voice content on social media," one commenter wrote on Reddit. "I don't need it in my books, too."

"Disgusting," another wrote. "If anybody cares, Emily Wilson's translation of the Odyssey is available on audio, actually narrated by Claire Danes."

"As long as it's with his consent I see no really big issue," a third commenter declared.

Michael announced his retirement - having done so three times already - at the Red Sea film festival in Saudi Arabia last December.

ElevenLabs previously announced the company had secured likeness rights deals with the estates of a number of deceased actors, including John Wayne, Judy Garland, Stan Lee, and Laurence Olivier.

In August last year, the company settled a lawsuit with two actors, Karissa Vacker and Mark Boyett, after they accused ElevenLabs of using their voices without permission.