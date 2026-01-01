Robby Hoffman admits Emmys meltdown after losing to Hacks co-star

Robby Hoffman has admitted having a meltdown at the Emmys after she lost to her Hacks co-star.

The comedian was convinced she would take home the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actress at last year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards and was "beyond surprised" to realise she'd missed out.

"I was there with my sister, and I was the biggest sore loser," Robby, who played Hollywood assistant Randi on the hit comedy series, told The Bald and the Beautiful podcast this week.

"We woke up with all the gusto in the world. My sister Chaya and I wake up, and she's like, 'It's a shoo-in'. Like, we're already acting like we got the Emmy."

"We were like, 'Oh my god, who's even in the (category)? It's not even close,'" the 36-year-old, who is married to former The Bachelor star Gabby Windey, said.

"And meanwhile, the category is literally Olivia Colman, Zoë Kravitz, it's insane. We're like, 'It's a shoo-in.'"

The shock of missing out - and seeing fellow Hacks guest star Julianne Nicholson win for her portrayal of social media star "Dance Mom" - led Robby and her sister to try to ditch the event immediately.

"We're beyond surprised to lose," Robby told podcast host, former RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel.

"I walk in, I'm already like, 'Where am I going to put the Emmy?' We lose immediately, my sister goes, 'We don't need this s**t,' and pushes me out. She grabs me by the arm. 'We're leaving this s**t.' We lose, and we leave, and we are stewing."

Unfortunately for Robby, however, contractual obligations as a presenter at the awards meant she couldn't complete her walk-out.

"I had to present cinematography," she explained. "I said, 'Nah, I don't want to do that anymore.' They said, 'No, it's part of the program!'"