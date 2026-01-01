Brandi Glanville diagnosed with tumour amid battle with facial parasite

Brandi Glanville has revealed she has a tumour in her face amid her ongoing battle with a facial parasite.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who recently shared that her facial parasite had returned earlier this year, revealed on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast that medical professionals have found a benign tumour in her face.

Disclosing her latest health setback, the 53-year-old said, "Mama found out that I have a benign tumour in one of my lymph nodes in my face. That could be why the fluid is going around my face."

The TV personality explained that the lump had been on her face for years. She went to see a dermatologist who specialises in cancer and they did a blood test that confirmed the tumour was "not cancerous".

"Every doctor that I've showed, they're like, it's just scar tissue. I'm like, from what? I haven't had a facelift yet," she continued. "I didn't understand. There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field."

Glanville, who quit as a main cast member of RHOBH in 2015, lamented that it's been "a long three years" trying to recover from the facial parasite, and she hopes to one day be able to "put on a ton of make-up again" and have a "glow-up".

"I can wear make-up for 15 minutes, then I have to take it off," she added.

The reality star, who has spent six figures on medical costs since 2023 due to her facial disfigurement, first went public with her health issues in 2024.

Earlier this month, she told her podcast listeners that it was "happen(ing) again".

"I have to give an update on my face because I got a lot of comments," she stated. "I don't know what's wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed... and now it's sinking in again. If I had answers, I would tell you. I've been to a million doctors."