Yolanda Hadid engaged to property developer Randy Kendrick

Yolanda Hadid is engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick.

The former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accepted Kendrick's proposal earlier this week, sources told TMZ. Editors at People have since confirmed the engagement.

It is unclear when Hadid, the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, began dating Kendrick, as they have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

He is the founder and CEO of Xebec, an American industrial logistics real estate platform. He also serves as the CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture, LLC and Sandow Lakes Energy Company.

The engagement comes 17 months after Hadid, 62, quietly ended her relationship with her previous fiancé, construction executive Joseph 'Joey' Jingoli, in January 2025. The couple began dating in 2019, and the split wasn't made public until June 2025.

The Dutch reality star was previously married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000, and they share three children: Gigi, 31, Bella, 29, and Anwar Hadid, 27.

She later tied the knot with record producer David Foster in 2011. They announced their split in 2015, and the divorce was finalised in 2017.

Hadid has yet to address her engagement news.