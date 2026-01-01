Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega and more named as new Oscar Voters

Jacob Elordi, Josh O'Connor, Jenna Ortega, Josh Safdie and Stephen Fry are among 529 new Oscar Voters.

Ninety-five Oscar nominees and 21 winners are among those who have "distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures" and been invited to join the Academy's Class of 2026.

Other nominees include Teyana Taylor, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Tig Notaro, Benny Safdie, Josh Gad, Julia Garner, Mia Goth, Simu Liu, Bill Skarsgard, new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, Weapons director Zach Cregger, and KPop Demon Hunters directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

"We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy," announced Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor.

"Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry."

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity. Of the 2026 invited class, 42% are women, 56% belong to underrepresented communities, and 53% are from countries and territories outside the US.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2026. If all invitees accept Academy membership, total membership will stand at 11,319, with the number of voting members 10,338.