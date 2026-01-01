Christina Ricci's ex denied emergency custody bid

Christina Ricci's ex-husband, James Heerdegen, has been denied emergency custody of their 11-year-old son.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Heerdegen filed an ex parte request for the order following an alleged incident earlier this month.

Ricci was travelling with her son, Freddie, to Canada for work on 16 June when Heerdegen claimed he received text messages from the boy telling his dad that she had consumed alcohol while on the flight.

The child used "certain words to describe the manner" in which his mum drank and her behaviour after the alleged consumption. One day after sending the texts, he told his father's lawyers that he "overreacted" in the messages. Freddie insisted he has "no fear" of being in her primary physical custody.

Ricci requested that the messages be sealed to protect Freddie's privacy. The judge agreed to seal documents and ultimately denied Heerdegen's request

Ricci and Heerdegen tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed Freddie the following year. In June 2020, Ricci was granted a protective order against Heerdegen after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at the pair's home.

Heerdegen, who denied the abuse allegations, was not arrested but the order prohibited Ricci and Heerdegen from contacting one another.

The following month, Ricci filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in December 2022. The exes agreed to share legal custody of Freddie, but the Yellowjackets actor has final say on her son's education and medical care. Heerdegen also received a one-time payment of $189,687 (£144,096) from Ricci.

Amid her split from Heerdegen, Ricci met her current husband, Mark Hampton. The couple wed in October 2021 and welcomed daughter Cleopatra two months later.