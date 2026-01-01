Juliet Mills celebrates 18-year age gap with husband Maxwell Caulfield

Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield have opened up about their age-gap relationship.

Shortly after meeting on the set of The Elephant Man, the couple married in 1980. Mills is now 84, while Caulfield is 66.

In an interview with the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Caulfield said of their age difference, "It didn't occur to me, and Juliet maintains to this day it didn't really occur to her, either."

"She had such a youthful quality - always has, always will do - it's presumptuous of me to even think that I was going to, you know, hook up with her," Caulfield added of his initial meeting with Mills, who made frequent appearances on The Love Boat.

"That wasn't really where it was, it just, it happened so fast. It caught us both off guard, needless to say," he continued.

Mills added. "We didn't think about it. We didn't talk about it, either. It was just two people who communicated on such a high level or in different ways.

"We had so much in common: of course, we were both English, to start with, we're both actors, and we just had a communication instantly," the Tony Award nominee explained.

"It was like saying 'Hello, where have you just been, I know you,' and I just believe in reincarnation, I do believe in past lives."

Caulfield, who rose to fame opposite Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2, wrote on Instagram in August 2024 of Mills, "When you encounter one as golden + special as she, trust me, you hold on for all you're worth."

The couple have continued to act together, including in a 2024 theatrical performance of Love Letters in Bennington, UK.