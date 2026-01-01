Jenny Mollen details 'horror movie' side effects of GLP-1 drug

Jenny Mollen has revealed she went through a "harrowing" experience while taking a GLP-1 weight loss drug.

The episode left her then-husband Jason Biggs "screaming like it's a horror movie", she shared on the latest episode of the Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast.

"I was microdosing the GLPs. I was also taking other peptides," Mollen recalled of the June 2025 incident. But I think that something happens with your period. Maybe it's just the perimenopausal situation.

"Suddenly I was, like, hemorrhaging. It was blood clots the size of dinosaur eggs. It was so scary," she continued, adding that she "felt like I was laying an egg" when she went to the bathroom. "So I run to the bathroom and I am literally sitting on the toilet and I hear this plop and just blood everywhere."

When Biggs came to help, he joined in on the panic moment and started screaming too.

Mollen didn't immediately go to the hospital but, by that night, her condition had worsened and she knew she was losing too much blood.

She told Ripa that Biggs wanted to avoid calling an ambulance and potentially waking up their sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight, but when she fainted a second time, he called for help, and Mollen was taken to the hospital.

"That night was harrowing," Mollen said.

Mollen was taking Tirzepatide, a GLP-1 that can regulate a person's blood sugar, appetite and digestion, and is typically used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, along with a "cocktail of peptides".

She told Ripa she was only taking the weight loss drug because she has hyperthyroidism and is autoimmune.

Mollen and Biggs separated in May after 18 years of marriage, but remain on amicable terms.