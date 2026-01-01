Olivia Wilde denies 'screaming match' with Florence Pugh on Don't Worry Darling set

Olivia Wilde has denied having a "screaming match" with Florence Pugh on the set of their 2022 film Don't Worry Darling.

Production on the 2022 psychological thriller, which Wilde directed and appeared in, was marred by an onslaught of tabloid speculation over Wilde's romance with her younger co-star Harry Styles and allegations of a feud between her and the film's star Pugh.

Addressing a report of a "blowout argument" between the pair over Wilde's alleged unexplained absences from set, the Booksmart filmmaker told The Cut, "I've never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, 'None of this is true.'"

Wilde told the publication that she hates that she didn't acknowledge the negative buzz publicly and directly at the time, however, she was instructed to keep quiet by the film's studio.

"I was told, 'Don't say a f**king word. Just go out there and smile,'" she recalled, shaking her head. "I resent that, but it taught me it's not the way I want to handle things."

The former O.C. star noted that she was cast as "an object of desire" in the press when she first started her career, but felt like her character had been rewritten, and she had become "the full-on villain".

The 42-year-old also pointed out that she doesn't regret her "loving and wonderful and joyful" relationship with Styles, which came to an end in late 2022.

When asked about the alleged on-set tension at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where the film debuted, Wilde told press that she was "honoured" to have "a force" like Pugh as the lead of her film.

She continued, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well nourished."

At the time, Wilde was also defended by 40 crew members - including producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips - in a joint statement.

They insisted the House actress was "an incredible leader and director" who had been subjected to "absurd" and "completely false" rumours of unprofessional behaviour.

"There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast," they added.

After a few years out of the spotlight, Wilde made a comeback this year with The Invite, which she directed and stars in.