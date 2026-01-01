Reality TV star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley weds

Jersey Shore personality Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has tied the knot with Zack Carpinello.

In an interview for People, the reality TV star confirmed that she and the professional wrestler got married on Wednesday night.

Jenni revealed that she and Zack decided to surprise their friends and family with the nuptials, with the guests believing they had been invited to a screening of her new film, Nanny Cam.

"We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us," she told the outlet. "We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production. More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful."

Jenni and Zack, who got engaged in February 2021, exchanged vows at the Madison Modern Social in New Jersey, with the venue decorated in a ruby red and rose gold colour scheme.

"The overall inspiration was a modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist... Ruby became the thread that tied everything together," the 41-year-old continued. "From my ruby ring and Zack's new rose gold wedding band featuring rubies, to our colour palette and the gifts we incorporated for our children, the ruby represented love, family, and the next chapter of our story."

Jenni opted for a white lace gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline for her big day, while Zack chose a classic tuxedo.

And the pair involved the TV star's two children, daughter Meilani, 11, and son Greyson, 10, in the event as much as possible.

Previously, Jenni was married to Roger Mathews from 2015 until the split was finalised in 2019.

"This wedding is about our family, not just the two of us," she added. "We wanted the day to celebrate not only our love story but also the family we've built together over the last seven years."