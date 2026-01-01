Millie Bobby Brown tried to 'mend' friendships with Stranger Things co-stars

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she attempted to "mend" friendships with her Stranger Things co-stars after the series ended.

The British actress, who played Eleven for five seasons of the Netflix show, shared during a live interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week that she spent much of January reconnecting with her castmates after the finale aired on New Year's Eve.

"They probably thought I was crazy," she told host Josh Horowitz, according to Variety. "I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything. 'It's been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.' And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."

Millie didn't specify who exactly she was referring to, though the Stranger Things cast included the likes of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

The Enola Holmes star went on to reflect on the special bond she shares with her former colleagues.

"And no one will ever understand it," the 22-year-old continued. "I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I'm going to miss Eleven more than anything."

Millie didn't reference the alleged tension she had with David Harbour, who portrayed Eleven's father figure Jim Hopper, on the set.

But after the actor shut down the claims in an interview for Variety published at the start of the month, she teased plans for a future project together.

"Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home," she teased.