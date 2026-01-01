Olivia Wilde breaks silence on Caspar Jopling relationship

Olivia Wilde has broken her silence on her relationship with Caspar Jopling.

The actress and filmmaker has spoken publicly about her romance with the British art dealer for the first time since the pair first sparked dating rumours in late 2025.

In a new cover story for The Cut, published on Wednesday, Olivia reflected on what it has been like building a relationship with someone outside of the entertainment industry.

"When you're with someone who's not in the entertainment industry or isn't a public figure, I have a sense of, I want to protect this person as much as I can," she said.

"I'm in a really lovely relationship now," the 42-year-old continued. "I adore him, and I feel completely whole and intact as a person. I think it's only possible after spending a couple years alone. If you haven't ever been single for a few years, how do you even know who you are?"

Rumours of a romance between Olivia and Caspar, 34, first emerged in September last year after the pair were photographed kissing outside The Pelican restaurant in London.

The relationship speculation continued into 2026, with Olivia posting a photo of the pair embracing during the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Before her relationship with Caspar, Olivia was engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The former couple, who ended their nine-year relationship in late 2020, share two children together, son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, nine.

Olivia later went on to date pop star Harry Styles between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Caspar was previously married to singer Ellie Goulding. The former couple were married from 2019 until 2024 and share a five-year-old son, Arthur.