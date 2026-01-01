Eddie Murphy to lead Shrek spin-off animation Donkey!

Donkey is stepping out of Shrek’s shadow after DreamWorks confirmed the wisecracking sidekick will lead his own standalone film – with Eddie Murphy returning to voice the fan-favourite character in an origin story due in cinemas in 2028.

The animated feature, titled Donkey!, is scheduled for release on 30 June 2028 and will explore how the talkative companion first became the character audiences met in the original Shrek.

The announcement comes a year after the planned release of Shrek 5, which is due to arrive in cinemas in summer 2027, reuniting Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz as Donkey, Shrek and Princess Fiona.

Zendaya has also joined the cast of the long-awaited sequel, marking the latest expansion of one of animation’s most commercially successful franchises.

Universal and DreamWorks confirmed Donkey! will be directed by Charlie Bean, whose previous credits include The Lego Batman Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp.

Rebecca Huntley, who produced Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Bad Guys, will serve as producer, while DreamWorks story artist Matt Flynn will co-direct the film.

The project will serve as an origin story exploring how an ordinary donkey became the endlessly optimistic companion whose rapid-fire humour helped define the Shrek series.

Before Donkey takes centre stage, audiences will return to the kingdom of Far Far Away in Shrek 5.

Franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn are directing the sequel, with Eddie, Mike and Cameron all reprising the roles they first played more than two decades ago.

Eddie’s portrayal of Donkey has become one of the defining performances of his later career, adding to a filmography which includes Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and the Shrek franchise.

Mike, meanwhile, remains closely associated with Austin Powers and Wayne’s World, while Cameron returned to acting earlier this year after stepping away from Hollywood for almost a decade.

The original Shrek premiered in 2001 and transformed the fairy-tale genre by placing a misunderstood ogre at the centre of the story rather than a traditional prince or princess.

The film became both a critical and commercial success, earning almost $500 million worldwide and becoming the first recipient of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Its success led to three sequels – Shrek 2 in 2004, Shrek the Third in 2007 and Shrek Forever After in 2010 – along with two Puss in Boots spin-off films.

Collectively, the franchise has generated more than $3 billion at the global box office.

The announcement of Donkey! continues DreamWorks’ expansion of the Shrek universe, placing one of the series’ most recognisable characters at the centre of his own story for the first time after more than 25 years as the ogre’s irrepressible travelling companion.