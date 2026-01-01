King Charles won't move into Buckingham Palace after renovations

King Charles III has revealed he won't move into Buckingham Palace after its renovations are complete.

The decade-long renovation is due to be completed in 2027.

However, a statement from the palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla won't live there.

"It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way," a palace spokesperson said. "His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life. It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly-funded building."

The statement added that Buckingham Palace "remains the ceremonial centre of Royal life, the primary workplace of the Royal Household and a national heritage asset with increased opportunities for public access."

The $487 million (£367 million) renovations started in 2017, and have replaced the palace's boilers, electrical panels, cabling systems, water tanks and pipework, some of which have not been touched since the 1950s. The palace has remained fully operational during the renovation.

Charles and Camilla will continue to live in Clarence House when they are in London.

Buckingham Palace also published the King's tax bill for the first time, as part of the Royal Household's "commitment to transparency."

He has paid over $39 million (£29 million) in taxes since he became King in September 2022.