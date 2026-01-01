Tom Sandoval's girlfriend arrested on suspicion of attacking him

Tom Sandoval's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson has been arrested.

TMZ reported that the former Vanderpump Rules star filed a restraining order against the model after she was arrested for allegedly attacking him.

According to court documents, Sandoval claimed he was verbally and physically abused by Robinson following a night of drinking.

He went on to claim that he was having a verbal argument with Victoria when he noticed that she was filming him. Sandoval said that this led to her father also becoming aggressive, so the reality TV star locked himself in a room for protection.

Sandoval claimed Robinson later attacked him at the home, and allegedly hit him so hard in the face and head that his vision became blurry.

After the alleged assault, Robinson called the police, who attended the scene and arrested Robinson.

The Traitors and House of Villains star further claimed that Robinson has been abusive throughout the course of the relationship, alleging that she has punched him in the face, thrown a bottle at him, verbally abused him, changed his passwords on his phone and social media, and tracked him with an AirTag.

Robinson and her father, Will Robinson, have been living with Sandoval.

In 2023, Sandoval made headlines for a highly publicised cheating scandal involving his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and his Vanderpump co-star, Raquel Leviss.