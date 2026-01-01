Kelsey Grammer meets Donald Trump amid rumours of political ambition

Kelsey Grammer has met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office during a visit to Washington.

The Frasier star, who was in town for a screening of his latest film, Young Washington, spent an hour on Thursday with the President. Deadline reports that Grammer left with a big bag of swag, including hats and a Bible.

The Cheers alum told Us Weekly this week that he has "wrestled" with the idea of running for political office himself.

"I would consider it. It would possibly tick that box for me, in terms of the service I feel I should have given to my fellow man - to my fellow countrymen - that I missed in the military," Grammer shared.

However, the host of the new Fox Nation series The Patriot War acknowledged that he wants to be present for his eight children.

"I have a young family. I don't want to be an absentee dad, so I put it on hold a little bit, but I do intend to live for quite a while," Grammer quipped. "I'm vital and prepared to stay that way for quite a while, and yes, it's likely I will at least throw my hat in the ring in some way."

The actor, a longtime Republican, also recently admitted he is still trying to "make sense" of Pratt's failed Los Angeles mayoral bid, joining a list of supporters who believed the reality star had a real shot at pulling off an upset.

"What Spencer brought to this particular race was the status quo has failed us here, failed us in an enormous way, and most people understand that the voting process here - or protocol here - has revealed a lot of shortcomings," Grammer shared with Us Weekly. "A lot of it just doesn't make sense anymore."

Grammer stars in Young Washington alongside William Franklyn-Miller, Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Kingsley.